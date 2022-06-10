Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Canada Goose also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.51–$0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 650,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Canada Goose by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

