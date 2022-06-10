Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 1,104.3% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Capcom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,205. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.