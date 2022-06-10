Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $168.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.58. 3,759,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.46. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.