CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Trading 0.9% Higher

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 46,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 14,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

