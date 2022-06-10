Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.35

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 8231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,462,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,844,000 after purchasing an additional 463,204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after acquiring an additional 367,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.