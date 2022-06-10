Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Shares of CPRI traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. 129,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

