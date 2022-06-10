Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.86.

NYSE CSL opened at $263.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $178.73 and a 12-month high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.