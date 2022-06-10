Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $663,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,638,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $263.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $178.73 and a 1-year high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

