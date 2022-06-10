Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $14.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

CADNF opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

