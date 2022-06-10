Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Up 0.7%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01). 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 790,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £13.64 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.30.

Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NWQ Copper project in the Mt Isa copper-belt of Queensland, Australia; the Mkushi, the Luanshya, the North and South Lumwana, and the Mwansa projects covering approximately 1,100 square kilometers in Zambia; the Broken Hill, a zinc-silver-lead project in New South Wales, Australia; and a 100% interest in the Cangai copper project in New South Wales, Australia.

