Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider William Hames Purchases 46,000 Shares

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) insider William Hames purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.26 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,960.00 ($140,978.42).

On Wednesday, March 16th, William Hames bought 31,250 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.75 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,437.50 ($106,789.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, offices, and townhouses.

