Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.15

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

