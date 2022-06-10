Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Citigroup currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €66.00 ($70.97) to €67.00 ($72.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

