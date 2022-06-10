CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $831.49 million, a PE ratio of 358.40, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

