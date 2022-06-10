C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI opened at $50.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $176.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 20.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In related news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in C&F Financial by 39.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

