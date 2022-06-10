CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

