Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.26. 60,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,612. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.19.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

