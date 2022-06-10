Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.51 Million Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.19% of AAR worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in AAR by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after buying an additional 157,906 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $57,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AIR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.57. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $59,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $984,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,224 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

