Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $18.55 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patterson Companies by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 2,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

