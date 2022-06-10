Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $19.08 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.16. 114,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,416,555. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

