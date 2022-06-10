Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $27.19 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,181 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,012,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 211,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,717,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

