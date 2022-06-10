Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,554 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86,406 shares during the quarter. Foot Locker accounts for about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Foot Locker worth $24,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 40.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $13,082,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 257.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 13,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,145 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. 11,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

