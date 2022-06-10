Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Hub Group accounts for 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $22,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 107,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

