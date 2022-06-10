Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,578 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Minerals Technologies worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,402,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTX traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,242. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $84.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

