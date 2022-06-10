Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,784 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $17,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 121,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,962. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $187,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,617.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

