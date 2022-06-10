Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,155 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Dycom Industries makes up 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.76% of Dycom Industries worth $21,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after buying an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,440,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,640,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $9,911,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,349. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.52. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

