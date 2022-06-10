Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $16.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $702.23. The company had a trading volume of 523,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,092,780. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $593.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $727.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $857.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

