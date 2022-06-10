Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,093 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 287,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.