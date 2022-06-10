Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,059. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

