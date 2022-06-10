Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $719.16 million and approximately $90.77 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

CHZ is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,771 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

