China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

