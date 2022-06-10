China Renaissance Begins Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.34.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grab (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

