CHS Inc. (CHSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
CHS stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. CHS has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.
About CHS (Get Rating)
