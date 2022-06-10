Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.56 and a 200-day moving average of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

