Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 1684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

Specifically, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,684 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

