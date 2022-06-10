Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

