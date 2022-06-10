Citigroup Raises Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $50.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.71.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

