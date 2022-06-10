Citigroup Trims WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price to $18.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WalkMe by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.