Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires Shares of 800 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $157.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

