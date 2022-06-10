Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $323,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

NYSE GE opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

