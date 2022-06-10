Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after buying an additional 730,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $127.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

