Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New $81,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $81,056,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 250,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

