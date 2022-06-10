Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 2,307 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.