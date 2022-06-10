Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,675 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

