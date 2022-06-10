Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 50 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $323.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $306.28 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

