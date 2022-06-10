Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 915 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Netflix were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after buying an additional 476,263 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $255,234,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $192.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.77 and a 200 day moving average of $394.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.05.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

