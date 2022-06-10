Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $587,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $315.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $309.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

