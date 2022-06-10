Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after acquiring an additional 79,286 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.