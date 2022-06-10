Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 487,719 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 487,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564,697.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,433,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,977,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 267 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,592.40.

On Monday, March 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 247,529 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55.

CWAN stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,533,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

