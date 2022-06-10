Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Acquires 50,670 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin bought 50,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $130,221.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,121,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,964.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Clene by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clene by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

