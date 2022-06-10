Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Acquires 50,670 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin bought 50,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $130,221.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,121,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,964.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CLNN stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $17.82.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.
About Clene (Get Rating)
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
